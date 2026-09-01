Pakistan Showcases Energy Solutions at Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai

Pakistan Pavilion at Middle East Energy 2026 features five Pakistani companies showcasing energy products and solutions.

The three-day exhibition in Dubai brings together more than 35,000 energy professionals and 1,900 international exhibitors from over 150 countries.

Pakistani companies are presenting capabilities in power generation, grids and transmission, energy storage and energy management.

Pakistan has showcased its growing capabilities in energy technology and infrastructure at Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai, where Consul General Hussain Muhammad formally inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion on September 1.

The 50th edition of Middle East Energy is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 1 to 3, bringing together energy companies, professionals and industry representatives from around the world.

According to the official statement, the exhibition is expected to attract more than 35,000 energy professionals and attendees, with 1,900 international exhibitors and participants representing more than 150 countries.

Pakistan’s participation has been organised under the auspices of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), with five Pakistani companies exhibiting their products, expertise and technological solutions at the national pavilion.

The participating companies are showcasing capabilities across major areas of the energy transition, including power generation, grids and transmission, energy storage and energy management.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Hussain Muhammad expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s expanding presence in the international energy market and said participation in a major global exhibition offered Pakistani businesses an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities to potential international partners.

He said the five Pakistani companies participating under TDAP were showcasing the country’s expertise in areas including smart energy solutions, renewable technologies and power infrastructure.

The Consul General said the presence of Pakistani products at Middle East Energy reflected the country’s potential to become a competitive player in the global energy sector.

He added that participation in international exhibitions could help Pakistani companies identify new commercial opportunities, establish connections with international businesses and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in overseas markets.

The exhibition also provides Pakistani companies with an opportunity to interact directly with industry professionals, potential buyers and international partners at a time when global energy markets are increasingly focusing on renewable energy, smarter infrastructure and more efficient energy management.

Hussain Muhammad thanked the UAE authorities, particularly the Dubai World Trade Centre, for facilitating Pakistan’s participation. He also appreciated the Commercial Section of the Consulate for its efforts in organising and supporting the country’s presence at the exhibition.

The Consul General assured participating Pakistani businesses of the Consulate’s support and visited their stalls, where he interacted with company representatives and reviewed the products and solutions being presented.

The inauguration was also attended by Trade and Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan, Counsellors M. Haroon Chaudhry and Muhammad Saleh, Pakistan Business Council Dubai Chairman Shabbir Merchant, representatives of the participating Pakistani companies and other guests.