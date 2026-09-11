KP Advocate General Challenges IHC Jurisdiction in Plea Against PTI’s September 27 March

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the KP chief secretary and police chief to submit affidavits over PTI’s planned march.

The KP advocate general questioned the court’s jurisdiction, while the hearing was adjourned until September 14.

PTI plans to convene an all-parties conference and has begun consulting PPP, JUI-F and other political groups.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general has questioned the Islamabad High Court’s jurisdiction to hear a petition challenging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned long march towards the federal capital on September 27.

During Friday’s hearing, the IHC directed the KP chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit affidavits in connection with the petition.

The advocate general also complained about the alleged non-implementation of court orders and the failure to schedule certain cases for hearing.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar responded by asking whether cases should be fixed at the request of a party. He observed that the scheduling of cases fell within the court’s administrative authority.

Following the exchange, the court adjourned further proceedings until September 14.

PTI has announced nationwide demonstrations and a long march towards Islamabad on September 27 as part of its campaign demanding the release of jailed party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Ahead of the planned mobilisation, the opposition party has decided to convene an all-parties conference and has begun reaching out to the Pakistan Peoples Party and other political groups to seek broader support.

A PTI delegation also visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The two sides discussed the opposition’s role in Parliament and consulted on the country’s wider political situation.

The outreach follows a five-day mobilisation campaign led by KP Chief Minister Afridi across Sindh. The campaign was intended to build public support for PTI’s demands, including Imran Khan’s release and the provision of immediate medical treatment to him.

Imran Khan, 73, has remained imprisoned since August 2023 following a series of convictions that he and PTI maintain are politically motivated.

The former prime minister has faced numerous legal cases since his removal from office in April 2022. Although some convictions have been suspended or overturned, several cases and appeals remain pending before the courts.