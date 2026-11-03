Punjab Plans Increase in Government Schools’ Non-Salary Budget, Seeks Utility Expense Records

Punjab’s School Education Department has initiated measures to increase the non-salary budget allocated to government schools.

Education authorities have been directed to submit verified electricity, gas and other utility expense records to support a proposed new budget allocation system.

Government schools currently receive approximately Rs12 billion annually in non-salary funding, with March 27, 2026, set as the deadline for submitting the required information.

The Punjab School Education Department has initiated steps to increase the non-salary budget (NSB) for government schools across the province, with plans to introduce a revised funding mechanism based on the actual operational expenses of educational institutions.

Under the proposed arrangement, schools’ electricity, gas and other utility expenses will be considered when determining future budget allocations, allowing the provincial government to distribute financial resources according to institutional requirements.

To support the initiative, the department has requested detailed utility expenditure records from government schools in all districts of Punjab.

Education authorities have been instructed to collect copies of electricity, gas and other utility bills for December 2025, along with comprehensive details of the expenses incurred by schools over the preceding 12 months.

The collected information will be used to assess the financial requirements of individual institutions and develop a more practical framework for distributing non-salary funds.

According to reports, the department is considering a new allocation formula that would take actual utility expenses into account rather than relying solely on existing budget distribution arrangements.

The proposed changes are intended to address differences in operational costs among government schools, as institutions may have varying financial requirements depending on their size, facilities and consumption of essential services.

Officials have been directed to ensure that all submitted records are accurate, complete and properly verified before being forwarded to the relevant authorities.

The department has emphasised the importance of providing authentic financial information, as the records will form the basis for evaluating funding requirements under the proposed budget system.

Currently, government schools across Punjab receive approximately Rs12 billion annually under the non-salary budget, which supports operational expenses beyond staff salaries.

These funds are used to meet essential institutional requirements, including utility payments and other routine expenses necessary for maintaining educational facilities.

The department has set March 27, 2026, as the deadline for submitting the requested expenditure records.

The proposed revision aims to ensure that schools facing higher electricity, gas and other essential operating costs receive funding that better reflects their actual financial needs.

The initiative is expected to help education authorities assess spending patterns across districts and identify institutions requiring additional financial support.

The final increase in the non-salary budget and the revised allocation formula have not yet been announced.