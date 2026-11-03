iCAUR Expands Global Presence as Pakistani Customers Join Growing International Community

iCAUR hosted its 2026 International User Summit in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23, bringing together more than 500 participants.

The Chinese automotive brand recently entered Pakistan through NexGen Auto, introducing its V23 and V27 SUVs.

The international gathering highlighted new vehicle technologies, customised models and opportunities for customers to participate in future product development.

Chinese automotive brand iCAUR, which recently entered Pakistan’s automobile market, has strengthened its international presence by hosting a major global gathering in Wuhu, China, bringing together automotive enthusiasts, industry representatives and customers from across the world.

The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, held from October 19 to 23, welcomed more than 500 participants, with the company having announced plans for representation from nearly 100 countries.

The event highlighted the brand’s growing international customer community and its strategy to involve vehicle owners in product development, design improvements and future automotive technologies.

For Pakistan, the gathering comes at an important time as iCAUR establishes its presence in the country’s expanding electric and new-energy vehicle market.

The Chinese brand officially entered Pakistan in September 2026 through NexGen Auto, a subsidiary of Nishat Group, introducing two SUVs aimed at customers seeking modern technology, distinctive styling and alternative-energy vehicles.

The company launched the fully electric iCAUR V23 and the larger V27, which features range-extended electric vehicle technology.

In Pakistan, the iCAUR V23 was introduced at a starting ex-factory price of Rs9.499 million for the rear-wheel-drive variant, while the all-wheel-drive version was priced at Rs11.499 million.

The iCAUR V27 entered the market with an announced price of Rs12.499 million, positioning it among the premium new-energy SUVs available to Pakistani buyers.

The global summit provided an opportunity for iCAUR to showcase its latest developments, including the unveiling of the V25, a new SUV designed to expand the company’s existing V-Series lineup.

The V25 features a box-shaped exterior, round headlights and modern intelligent technology, combining classic SUV styling with contemporary automotive features.

The vehicle joins the V23 and V27 in the company’s expanding portfolio, reflecting iCAUR’s focus on developing SUVs for different international markets.

Another major attraction was the introduction of customised V-Series vehicles, demonstrating how owners can personalise their SUVs according to individual preferences and lifestyles.

The company showcased three officially customised models alongside 20 modified vehicles, highlighting different design concepts and personalisation possibilities.

The summit also featured iCAUR MOD FEST, an initiative encouraging automotive enthusiasts to explore vehicle modifications and share creative ideas.

Participants attended technology exhibitions, visited manufacturing facilities and experienced vehicle demonstrations designed to highlight the brand’s engineering and production capabilities.

The company also emphasised the importance of customer feedback in shaping future products, allowing vehicle owners to contribute ideas and suggestions for improving vehicle features and design.

iCAUR has expanded into more than 40 countries and regions, with its international operations covering markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

Pakistan has now become one of the markets where the company is developing its commercial presence.

The brand’s expansion into Pakistan comes as interest in electric and hybrid vehicles continues to grow, supported by the introduction of new models from international manufacturers.

In a recent development, the first shipment of iCAUR V27 SUVs reportedly arrived in Pakistan in late October 2026, marking another step toward the company’s local customer deliveries.

The international summit also highlighted iCAUR’s plans to strengthen its customer community through its Club Connect initiative, which encourages vehicle owners to exchange experiences and participate in brand activities.

The company plans to expand this programme in 2027, building on existing user clubs established in several international markets.

Although Pakistani customers are part of iCAUR’s expanding global market, the company has not separately confirmed how many representatives from Pakistan attended the Wuhu summit.