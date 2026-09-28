Indian Delegation Attends SCO Coordinators’ Meeting in Islamabad

India has sent a delegation to the three-day SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting in Islamabad.

The talks are covering the organisation’s work programme and preparations for upcoming meetings under Pakistan’s chairmanship.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the SCO heads of state summit in August 2027.

India is taking part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of National Coordinators in Islamabad from September 28 to 30. Its delegation is reportedly led by Joint Secretary Alok Dimri.

The gathering is the first major SCO engagement under Pakistan’s 2026–27 chairmanship of the Council of Heads of State. National coordinators from member countries and representatives of the SCO Secretariat are attending.

Participants are discussing the organisation’s programme of activities during Pakistan’s chairmanship, plans for upcoming meetings and administrative matters. Their work will also help prepare for the SCO Council of Heads of State summit, which Pakistan is scheduled to host in Islamabad in August 2027.

Pakistan assumed the chairmanship after the Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek earlier this month. It has chosen “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity” as the theme for its term.

The Foreign Office says Pakistan will focus on regional connectivity, innovation, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties. India and Pakistan continue to participate in SCO forums despite strained bilateral relations; an Indian delegation also attended the organisation’s border services meeting in Islamabad in July.

Established in 2001, the SCO has 10 member states. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.