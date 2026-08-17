Tarbela Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Mangla Dam Water Level Rises to 68%

Tarbela Dam has reached its full storage capacity following monsoon rains.

Mangla Dam has filled to 68% of its total capacity.

Continued rainfall has significantly changed water levels in Pakistan’s major rivers and reservoirs.

Increased river inflows have contributed to higher water storage in the country’s major dams.

Tarbela Dam has reached its full storage capacity as continued monsoon rains increase water inflows into Pakistan’s major reservoirs.

According to the latest situation, the water level at Mangla Dam has also risen considerably, with the reservoir now filled to 68% of its total capacity.

The ongoing monsoon spell has resulted in a significant change in water levels across the country’s rivers and dams. Increased river flows following widespread rainfall have contributed to higher storage levels in major reservoirs.

Tarbela and Mangla are among Pakistan’s most important water reservoirs, playing a major role in water storage, agricultural requirements and hydropower generation.