Shahid Afridi’s Missing Dog Max Found Safe, Returns Home

Shahid Afridi has confirmed that his missing pet dog Max has been found and is safely back home.

The former Pakistan captain thanked everyone who shared his appeal and helped in the search.

Afridi had earlier revealed that Max had been with his family since he was around 30 to 35 days old.

He described the public response as an incredible community effort that helped bring Max home.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has shared good news with his followers, confirming that his missing pet dog Max has been found and is now safely back home.

Afridi had earlier appealed for public assistance after Max went missing, sharing an emotional account of his bond with the pet. He said Max came into his life when the puppy was only around 30 to 35 days old.

According to Afridi, Max had suffered from a severe illness at a young age and spent time in hospital. After recovering, the dog was raised with great care and affection and became like a member of the family.

While seeking help, Afridi had asked anyone who found Max to keep him safe and take good care of him until he could be reunited with the family. He also urged people to share his message to help expand the search.

Afridi has now confirmed Max’s safe return, saying: “Max is found and safe at home!”

He thanked everyone who liked, commented on and shared his appeal, crediting the community for helping the family find their beloved pet.

“We couldn’t have done it without this incredible community,” Afridi said while expressing his gratitude following Max’s safe return.