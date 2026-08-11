Sugar Mills Seek Approval to Export 633,000 Tonnes as Surplus Stocks Mount

Sugar mill owners have approached the government for a third time, seeking immediate permission to export 633,000 tonnes of surplus sugar.

Pakistan had around 3.1 million metric tonnes of sugar stocks as of July 31, 2026, against average monthly consumption of 564,196 tonnes.

The industry expects approximately 1.197 million tonnes of surplus sugar to remain available at the beginning of the next crushing season.

Mill owners say another bumper sugarcane crop could push sugar production to around 8 million tonnes, adding further pressure to inventories and industry finances.

Sugar mill owners have urged the federal government to immediately allow the export of 633,000 tonnes of surplus sugar, warning that mounting inventories and financial constraints are creating difficulties for the industry.

In a letter addressed to the federal minister for National Food Security, the association sought export permission for the third time, highlighting what it described as a substantial surplus in the domestic market.

According to the association, Pakistan had approximately 3.1 million metric tonnes of sugar stocks available as of July 31, 2026. Average monthly domestic consumption, meanwhile, stands at around 564,196 metric tonnes.

Based on current stock and consumption estimates, the mill owners expect approximately 1.197 million tonnes of surplus sugar to remain available when the next crushing season begins.

The association has therefore requested immediate approval for the export of 633,000 tonnes. It has also proposed that the remaining surplus stock be allowed to be exported within one month of the start of the upcoming crushing season.

The mill owners said another bumper sugarcane crop is expected during the coming season, raising the possibility that domestic sugar production could once again reach around 8 million metric tonnes.

According to the association, production at that level would exceed domestic requirements and could further increase surplus inventories unless exports are permitted.

The industry also highlighted financial pressures associated with maintaining large quantities of unsold sugar. Mill owners claimed that carrying excess stocks has contributed to a severe shortage of funds, creating additional difficulties for sugar mills.

They urged the government to make an early decision on the export request, arguing that timely approval would help reduce surplus inventories and ease financial pressure on the sugar industry.