Federal Cabinet Approves National Housing Policy 2026 After 25-Year Gap

Federal Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first updated National Housing Policy since 2001.

Policy aims to promote adequate, affordable and sustainable housing while addressing the country’s housing and urban development challenges.

Nine strategic themes cover housing finance, land, construction, affordable housing, katchi abadis, rural housing and urban development.

Framework also focuses on climate-resilient housing, institutional reforms, technology and improved access to basic infrastructure.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the National Housing Policy 2026, giving Pakistan an updated national framework for the housing and urban development sector after a gap of nearly 25 years.

The previous National Housing Policy was approved in 2001. The new policy is intended to address the longstanding need for a comprehensive framework capable of guiding housing development, urban planning and related reforms across the country.

At the centre of the policy is a vision to promote adequate, affordable and sustainable housing for all while improving access to housing opportunities, basic amenities and supporting infrastructure.

The National Housing Policy 2026 has been designed to respond to Pakistan’s changing housing and urban development challenges through a coordinated, inclusive and sustainable approach. It provides strategic direction for tackling the housing deficit as well as emerging pressures associated with urban development.

The policy is structured around nine strategic themes: Land for Housing; Housing Finance; Construction Services; Technology and Building Materials; Development of Intermediate and Secondary Towns; Slums/Katchi Abadis and Squatter Settlements; Affordable Housing; Low-Income, Low-Cost and Rural Housing; and Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing.

Together, these areas provide a broader framework covering the availability of land, access to housing finance, construction and technology, balanced urban development, affordable and rural housing, and institutional and legal reforms.

Climate resilience and environmental sustainability have also been incorporated into the framework, reflecting the need for housing development that can respond to environmental challenges while supporting sustainable urban growth.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada described the Cabinet’s approval as a significant achievement and a historic milestone for the ministry, particularly because the country had remained without an updated national housing policy for almost a quarter of a century.

He said the new framework would provide clear strategic direction for addressing Pakistan’s housing deficit and emerging urban development challenges.

The Federal Minister and the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works also congratulated the ministry’s Policy & Planning Wing for its work in preparing the policy document. They said efforts had been made to involve all major stakeholders during the policy formulation process.

The draft National Housing Policy 2026 has also been made available by the Ministry of Housing and Works for public information and reference on its official website.

Ministry of Housing and Works