Aleema Khan Dismisses Reports About Imran Khan’s High Blood Pressure as ‘Propaganda’

Aleema Khan rejected reports suggesting that Imran Khan’s health had seriously deteriorated due to high blood pressure.

She said blood pressure can temporarily rise because of anger, stress or exercise and questioned claims that his condition had become critical.

She demanded a complete medical examination of Imran Khan in the presence of his family and by doctors they trust.

Aleema also called for his medical treatment and other rights to be restored, while raising concerns over his continued isolation.

Aleema Khan has rejected reports suggesting that former prime minister Imran Khan’s health had seriously deteriorated due to high blood pressure, describing the claims surrounding his condition as propaganda and questioning the sources behind them.

🚨کیا بشری بی بی کی بیٹی کے ذریعے آپ تک کوئی عمران خان کی صحت کے حوالے سے کوئی خبر پہنچی ؟ سوال



ایک دو دفعہ ان سے پیغام ملا ہے انھوں نے بتایا کہ عمران خان کا بلڈ پریشر ہائی ہوا تو انسان جب Exercise کرتا یے تو بلڈ پریشر تو ہائی ہو ہی جاتا ہے لیکن یہاں تو تماشہ بنا دیا گیا،

انھوں… https://t.co/R5MjljV3Qg pic.twitter.com/I8eZGAMQer — Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad__bobak) August 11, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Aleema was asked whether any information regarding Imran Khan’s health had reached the family through Bushra Bibi’s daughters following their reported meeting with her.

Responding to reports about Imran Khan’s blood pressure, Aleema said the issue had been exaggerated. She referred to an earlier account that his blood pressure had risen when he went into his room while he was upset or angry.

🚨علیمہ خان نے ایک مرتبہ پھر عمران خان کی بلڈ پریشر والی خبروں کو پروپیگنڈا قرار دے دیا



ایجنسیاں اپنے ٹاوٹس کے ذریعے یہ خبریں پھیلا رہی ہیں ۔ علیمہ خان pic.twitter.com/abNgEEovyy — Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad__bobak) August 11, 2026

She argued that blood pressure can rise temporarily because of anger, stress or physical exercise, but said this should not automatically be presented as evidence that someone’s overall health has seriously deteriorated.

According to Aleema, people had themselves turned the matter into a major controversy despite, in her view, there being no basis for portraying his condition in such alarming terms.

She also questioned the large number of unnamed sources being cited in reports about Imran Khan, saying that the family itself was struggling to receive information directly from him while others appeared to have an endless stream of alleged sources.

Aleema alleged that the entire controversy was being created by state agencies and described the reports surrounding Imran Khan’s condition as a “drama”. These allegations represent her claims and were not independently established in the remarks provided.

At the same time, she stressed that the family wants clarity about Imran Khan’s actual health condition. She demanded that he be taken to a hospital for blood tests and a comprehensive medical examination in the presence of his family.

She said the family wanted Imran Khan to be examined by doctors they trusted rather than relying solely on information provided to them by others.

Aleema said the family’s first demand was a complete medical check-up, followed by any necessary treatment. She also called for Imran Khan’s other rights to be restored and objected to what she described as his continued isolation.

She maintained that the family wanted direct and credible information about his health rather than reports attributed to unnamed sources, reiterating her criticism of the speculation surrounding his medical condition.