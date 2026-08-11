Pakistan Railways Ordered to Pay Rs50,000 to Passenger Over Four-Hour Train Delay

Consumer Court South ordered Pakistan Railways to pay Rs50,000 in damages to a passenger over a delayed train journey.

The passenger had booked the Khyber Mail from Ghotki to Karachi for January 25, 2025.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 6:40am but reached at around 10:45am, more than four hours late.

The petitioner had sought Rs5 million in damages, claiming the delay caused mental distress and disrupted his scheduled engagements.

The Consumer Court South has ordered Pakistan Railways to pay Rs50,000 in damages to a passenger after a Khyber Mail journey was delayed by more than four hours, according to details of the case.

The petitioner, Advocate Ayaz Chachar, approached the consumer court over a journey he had booked from Ghotki to Karachi on January 25, 2025.

According to the petition, the Khyber Mail was scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 6:40am. However, the train reached its destination at around 10:45am, resulting in a delay of more than four hours.

Chachar argued before the court that the prolonged delay caused him mental distress and disrupted his scheduled engagements and other matters.

The petitioner maintained that Pakistan Railways had failed to provide the service according to its commitment and sought Rs5 million in damages from the railway authorities.

After hearing the case, the Consumer Court South ruled in favour of the petitioner and directed Pakistan Railways to pay him Rs50,000 in damages over the delayed train service.