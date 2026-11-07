Sudan’s interior minister meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

The two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation in security, counterterrorism and institutional ties.

The meeting covered regional and global security developments and ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

Sudan’s interior minister praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Sudan’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and global security developments, and opportunities to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Sudan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to closer ties, particularly in security, counterterrorism and cooperation between their institutions.

The Sudanese minister acknowledged the longstanding ties between the two countries and praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening engagement with Sudan and stressed the importance of working closely to address shared security challenges.