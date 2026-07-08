Messi’s 259-Second Masterclass Keeps Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Alive

• Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s dramatic comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16.

• The Argentine captain produced a goal and an assist within just 259 seconds.

• Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit to book their place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

• Messi’s late brilliance once again proved decisive on football’s biggest stage.

Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, producing a breathtaking 259-second spell that rescued Argentina from the brink of elimination and sent the defending champions into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.

For much of the Round of 16 clash against Egypt on Tuesday, Argentina looked destined for an early exit. Egypt held a commanding 2-0 lead, while Messi endured a frustrating evening that even included a missed penalty. With time running out, Argentina’s title defence appeared to be slipping away.

Everything changed in just four minutes and 19 seconds.

Messi’s remarkable burst of brilliance transformed the match completely, creating one goal, scoring another and igniting one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament.

Messi’s 259-Second Match-Changing Sequence

Time Moment Impact 79′ Perfect cross for Cristian Romero Argentina cut the deficit to 2-1 82′ Brilliant solo dribble and finish Messi equalised at 2-2 after redeeming his earlier penalty miss Stoppage Time Key involvement in attacking move before Lautaro Martinez’s cross found Enzo Fernandez Argentina completed the comeback with the winning goal

The comeback began in the 79th minute. Moments after a throw-in, Messi received possession and delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the penalty area. Cristian Romero rose highest to head the ball into the net, giving Argentina renewed belief.

Just three minutes later, Messi took matters into his own hands. Collecting the ball near the touchline, he produced one of his trademark dribbles, gliding past defenders before finding the back of the net to level the score at 2-2. The goal erased the disappointment of his earlier missed penalty and shifted all momentum in Argentina’s favour.

With the match deep into stoppage time, Argentina completed the turnaround. Lautaro Martinez sent a dangerous ball into the box, where Enzo Fernandez headed home the dramatic winner. While Fernandez applied the finishing touch, the attacking sequence once again reflected Messi’s influence as Argentina sealed an unforgettable victory.

The extraordinary 259-second spell became the defining moment of the match, turning a likely elimination into one of Argentina’s most memorable World Cup comebacks. From a perfectly delivered cross to a trademark solo goal and decisive involvement in the winning attack, Messi once again proved why he remains football’s ultimate game-changer.

Match at a Glance