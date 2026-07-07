Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ends as Portugal crash out to Spain

• Spain defeat Portugal 1-0 with a dramatic stoppage-time goal.

• Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup career comes to an emotional end after six tournaments.

• Mikel Merino scores the decisive winner in the 91st minute.

• Spain advance to the quarterfinals, while Portugal bow out.

One of football’s greatest World Cup journeys came to an emotional end as Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at AT&T Stadium.

The match appeared destined for extra time after both sides failed to score during regulation. However, substitute Mikel Merino became Spain’s hero by scoring the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time, sending the European giants into the quarterfinals.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the defeat marked the end of an extraordinary FIFA World Cup career. The Portuguese superstar had already confirmed that the 2026 tournament would be his final World Cup, making Monday’s defeat his last appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Ronaldo fought until the final whistle but was unable to help Portugal find the breakthrough. As Spain celebrated qualification, the veteran forward’s dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy came to an end.

Despite never winning the World Cup, Ronaldo leaves the tournament with a remarkable legacy. Over two decades, he inspired Portugal to countless memorable victories, became one of the highest-scoring players in international football history and cemented his place among the greatest footballers ever to play the game.

Spain will now face the winner of Belgium vs. USA in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, while Portugal return home after another painful World Cup exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup Career

Tournament Host Nation Portugal’s Result Ronaldo’s Highlights 2006 Germany 4th Place First World Cup, scored first World Cup goal 2010 South Africa Round of 16 Scored against North Korea 2014 Brazil Group Stage Scored against Ghana 2018 Russia Round of 16 Four goals, unforgettable hat-trick vs Spain 2022 Qatar Quarterfinals First player to score in five different World Cups 2026 USA, Canada & Mexico Round of 16 Final World Cup appearance; Portugal eliminated by Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo – World Cup Career at a Glance