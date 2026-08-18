SMBBIT Karachi Announces Multiple Job Vacancies, Applications Open Until August 27

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT) Karachi has announced vacancies across medical, technical and support positions.

Opportunities include posts in ICU, orthopaedics, pharmacy, laboratory, CSSD and other departments.

Applicants must meet the qualification, experience and Sindh domicile requirements specified for each position.

Online applications can be submitted through the SMBBIT jobs portal until August 27, 2026, at 11:59pm.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT), Karachi, has announced multiple job opportunities for qualified candidates, inviting online applications for medical, technical, administrative and support positions.

According to the recruitment advertisement, the vacancies include Specialist Consultant, Fellowship in Paediatric Surgery, Medical Officer/Clinical Fellow positions, Resident Medical Officer in Orthopaedics, management-related positions, Intern, Pharmacy Assistant, Laboratory Technician, CSSD Technician and Aya.

The educational and professional requirements vary according to the position. Medical vacancies generally require qualifications such as MBBS, MCPS or FCPS along with valid registration with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), where applicable. Relevant professional and clinical experience is also required for several posts.

For ICU-related positions, candidates with relevant postgraduate qualifications and experience have been invited to apply. Some positions require previous experience in ICU or related clinical areas, while candidates applying for the Resident Medical Officer position in Orthopaedics are required to meet the specified medical qualification and training requirements.

SMBBIT has also announced opportunities for candidates in technical and allied healthcare fields. These include positions related to pharmacy, laboratory services and the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD). Applicants must possess the relevant academic qualifications, diplomas or professional experience specified in the advertisement.

The advertised age limits vary by position, generally ranging from 35 to 45 years. The advertisement specifies Sindh domicile requirements for the announced vacancies.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the SMBBIT jobs portal. The deadline for submitting applications is August 27, 2026, at 11:59pm. Only online applications will be considered.

Applicants have been advised to provide complete and accurate information, as incomplete applications will not be entertained. Government employees are required to apply through the proper channel.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process. No TA/DA will be provided to candidates appearing for the recruitment process.

Selected candidates will be offered remuneration under the institute’s Trauma Pay Scale. SMBBIT has also reserved the right to increase or decrease the number of positions or cancel the recruitment process at any stage in accordance with its requirements.