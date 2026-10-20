Sindh approves higher CCE age limit, five attempts and lower qualifying marks

The upper age limit for the Combined Competitive Examination will rise from 30 to 33 years.

Candidates will be allowed five attempts instead of three.

Minimum qualifying marks for CCE 2026 will be reduced from 40% to 33%.

The Sindh cabinet has approved changes to the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), extending the upper age limit to 33 years and allowing candidates up to five attempts.

The measures were approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi, according to his spokesperson.

Under the revised rules, candidates will have two additional opportunities to sit the examination, compared with the existing limit of three attempts. The maximum age will increase by three years from the current limit of 30.

The cabinet also approved lowering the minimum qualifying marks for CCE 2026 from 40 percent to 33 percent as part of a series of reforms concerning the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Separately, the cabinet gave approval for computerised testing in examinations consisting of a single paper, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed cabinet members on his recent visit to China. A total of 29 agenda items relating to various provincial departments came under discussion.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.