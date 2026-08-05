Sindh Approves Facial Recognition Attendance System for Schools, Launch Set for August 17

Sindh approves the launch of the FRAMES attendance monitoring system in government schools.

Teachers and staff attendance will be verified through facial recognition technology.

The system will initially be introduced in six districts from August 17.

Officials expect the initiative to improve transparency, accountability and school performance.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the launch of the FRAMES (Facial Recognition Attendance Monitoring and Evaluation System) to modernize attendance monitoring in the province’s education sector.

The decision was made during a meeting of the School Education Department, where officials announced that the system will be rolled out in six districts starting August 17.

Under the new system, the attendance of teachers and school staff will be recorded and monitored using facial recognition technology, replacing traditional attendance methods.

Officials said the introduction of FRAMES is expected to strengthen transparency, accountability and effective monitoring across government schools. The initiative is also aimed at improving institutional discipline and enhancing the overall quality of education by ensuring greater staff attendance and performance.