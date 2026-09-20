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Islamabad Red Zone Sealing Intensified Ahead of Possible Protest Marches

PT Web Desk September 20, 2026
  • Authorities are reinforcing containers with iron bars and metal strips to secure all five routes leading to the Red Zone.
  • Two layers of containers and a heavy police deployment will be used to prevent protesters from entering the restricted area.
  • Leave for Islamabad police personnel has been cancelled until October 10 amid possible protests by PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and farmers.
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Authorities intensified preparations to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone on Saturday as the federal capital braced for possible protest marches and sit-ins by political parties and other groups.

At Serena Chowk, workers were seen welding containers together with iron bars and metal strips to prevent them from being removed or displaced. The containers are being arranged to form walls, with additional units positioned behind them as a second line of defence.

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The government decided on Friday to close all five routes leading to the Red Zone in anticipation of possible long marches and demonstrations.

The extended Red Zone will also remain sealed, while access routes will only be reopened in emergency situations. Two layers of containers will be placed along each of the five entry routes, supported by a heavy police presence to prevent demonstrators from reaching the restricted area.

Security has been strengthened across Islamabad amid possible protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami and farmers’ organisations.

A high-level security meeting was held in the capital on Friday and attended by senior officials, including the inspectors general of police from all four provinces. Participants decided that any attempted long march towards the Red Zone would be stopped.

Containers had already been positioned around the Red Zone, while additional barriers were transported to key entry points across Islamabad.

The Islamabad police have also cancelled all personnel leave from Friday until October 10. No leave will be approved during this period as authorities maintain heightened security across the federal capital.

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