Pakistan Rejects Zabihullah Mujahid’s Remarks, Demands Action Against Militants in Afghanistan

Pakistan condemned the terrorist attack on worshippers and police personnel during Friday prayers in Kohat.

The government rejected the Afghan Taliban spokesman’s warning and urged Kabul to dismantle militant networks operating from Afghan territory.

Islamabad called on the international community to press Afghan authorities for concrete and verifiable counterterrorism action.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting civilians and police personnel during Friday prayers in Kohat, reiterating Pakistan’s concern over the alleged use of Afghan territory by militant groups.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said the attack was carried out by Khawarij with links to Afghanistan, stressing that terrorism could neither be associated with any religion nor justified under any circumstances.

The ministry expressed serious concern over alleged militant sanctuaries and recruitment networks operating inside Afghanistan, describing their presence as a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security.

It also rejected remarks by Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who had warned Pakistan of serious consequences. The ministry said the Afghan authorities should stop shifting responsibility onto Pakistan and take effective action against militant networks operating from their territory.

Islamabad also called on the Afghan Taliban administration to fulfil its counterterrorism commitments under the Doha Agreement. It said the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s condemnation of the Kohat attack was insufficient without meaningful action against those responsible.

“Verbal sympathy must be converted into concrete and verifiable actions,” the ministry said.

The statement maintained that Pakistan would take all necessary measures permitted under international law to defend its citizens, borders and sovereignty. It also reaffirmed the country’s determination and capability to counter terrorism.

The ministry urged the international community to press the Afghan Taliban authorities to take decisive action against militant organisations, warning that the continued presence of such groups could have serious consequences for regional peace and security.