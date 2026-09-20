Pakistan’s Religious Leaders Condemn Houthi Attacks, Pledge Support for Saudi Arabia

Religious and political leaders condemned the attempted Houthi drone attack near Makkah and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said Pakistan was prepared to fulfil its commitments under its defence agreement with the Kingdom.

Conference participants called for coordinated action by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye to protect the holy sites.

Pakistan’s religious affairs minister and leaders of major religious parties on Saturday strongly condemned the attempted Houthi drone attack near Makkah, pledging full support for Saudi Arabia and the protection of Islam’s two holiest sites.

The leaders expressed their views during an “All Parties Conference on the Protection of Haramain Sharifain,” referring to the sacred mosques in Makkah and Madinah. The gathering was held amid an escalation in Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said Pakistan was ready to meet its obligations under its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia.

He said the agreement between the two countries was already in place and that Islamabad remained committed to its implementation. Pakistan, he added, was fully prepared to honour the commitments made under the pact.

Saudi authorities said the Kingdom’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement south of Makkah on Tuesday evening, preventing it from entering the airspace above Islam’s holiest city.

The Saudi-led coalition described the security of Makkah and other sacred sites as a “red line.” The Houthis, however, denied attempting to target Makkah or any other religious location.

Addressing the conference, speakers said the people of Pakistan stood firmly with Saudi Arabia and would extend complete support to the Kingdom in defending its territory and preserving the sanctity of the holy sites.

Yousuf also condemned the recent missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, saying both the Pakistani government and the public stood alongside the Kingdom.

He said Pakistan would provide full support to its brotherly country in defending Saudi territory and Haramain Sharifain.

Senator Abdul Karim, who hosted the conference, said participants had unanimously denounced the attacks. He also called for a coordinated response involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.