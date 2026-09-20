Nawaz Sharif Visits Naran After 16 Years, Reviews Local Issues

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif returned to Naran nearly 16 years after his previous visit.

Local party officials briefed him on road conditions, environmental damage and the impact of the motorway project.

Nawaz Sharif said he would raise the region’s concerns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visiting the tourist destination of Naran after a gap of nearly 16 years.

During his visit, the former prime minister held an important meeting with local PML-N office-bearers and received a detailed briefing on the challenges facing the region.

Party representatives informed him about the deterioration of Naran’s natural landscape, including concerns linked to the motorway project. They also highlighted the poor condition of local roads and several other problems affecting residents and tourists.