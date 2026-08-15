Riyadh Air Launches Pakistan Flights With First Arrival at Islamabad Airport

Riyadh Air’s inaugural flight from Riyadh arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

The arrival marks the beginning of the Saudi airline’s flight operations to Pakistan.

Saudi and Pakistani officials welcomed the flight at Islamabad airport.

The new service is expected to further strengthen connectivity and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Air’s first flight from Riyadh arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Friday, marking the launch of the Saudi airline’s operations to Pakistan and a new step toward strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.

Saudi Press Attaché Dr Saif Nasser Almashali confirmed the development on Saturday, describing the inaugural arrival as another important step in the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The flight was welcomed at Islamabad International Airport by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Director General Protocol Abdulaziz Al-Ghamdi and Commercial Attaché Naif Al-Harbi.

A number of Pakistani officials were also present on the occasion, including representatives from the Ministry of Defence as well as relevant aviation and airport authorities.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Almashali described Riyadh Air’s arrival in Pakistan as “a new step that further strengthens Saudi-Pakistani relations.”

The commencement of Riyadh Air’s Pakistan operations adds another air link between the two countries, which maintain close diplomatic and people-to-people relations.