Retail LPG prices reach Rs 600 per kg in several Pakistani cities

Retail LPG prices range from Rs520 to Rs600 per kg in the cities surveyed, against official rates of about Rs290 to Rs360.

Prices reached Rs600 per kg in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad.

In Islamabad, a domestic cylinder sells for Rs6,700, compared with the official price of Rs3,470.09.

Retailers in several Pakistani cities are charging well above official rates for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with prices reaching Rs 600 per kilogram in parts of Punjab. In Faisalabad, the retail price has climbed to Rs 600 per kg, more than double the government-fixed rate of about Rs 290.

LPG is selling for Rs550 to Rs600 per kg in both Lahore and Multan. The official rate is Rs294 per kg in Lahore and Rs295 in Multan.

In Karachi and Quetta, retailers are charging between Rs520 and Rs540 per kg, although official prices differ between the two cities. The fixed rate is Rs295 per kg in Karachi and Rs360 in Quetta. In Peshawar, retail prices range from Rs550 to Rs570 per kg, compared with the official rate of Rs294.

In Islamabad, consumers are paying Rs567 per kg against the official rate of Rs295. A domestic cylinder costs Rs6,700 at retail, about Rs3,230 more than the official price of Rs3,470.09.