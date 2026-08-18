Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Offers 100% Free Education at GCU Lahore

Punjab Workers Welfare Fund has announced 100% free education opportunities at Government College University Lahore.

A total of 50 reserved seats are available for eligible industrial workers, mine workers and their children.

The allocation includes 20 Intermediate and 30 BS (Hons) seats at GCU’s Main and Kala Shah Kaku campuses.

The deadline for submitting applications is August 28, 2026.

The Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF), under the Labour and Human Resource Department, has invited applications for 100% free education opportunities at Government College University (GCU) Lahore for eligible industrial workers, mine workers and their children.

The admissions are being offered under an arrangement between PWWF and GCU Lahore, with reserved seats available at the university’s Main Campus and Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus.

A total of 50 reserved seats have been announced, including 20 seats for Intermediate programmes and 30 for BS (Hons) programmes.

For Intermediate admissions, seats are available in Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, ICS/General Science, I.Com and Arts/Humanities. Each programme has one reserved seat at the Main Campus and three at the Kala Shah Kaku Campus.

Intermediate Programme Main Campus KSK Campus Pre-Medical 1 3 Pre-Engineering 1 3 ICS / General Science 1 3 I.Com 1 3 Arts / Humanities 1 3 Total 5 15

At the undergraduate level, 30 reserved seats are available across 15 BS (Hons) and related programmes, with two seats allocated to each programme.

BS Programme Campus Seats BS Botany Main 2 BS Gender & Climate Change Main 2 BS Persian Main 2 BS Philosophy Main 2 BS Punjabi Main 2 BS Turkish Language & Literature Main 2 BS Art History KSK 2 BS Disaster Management KSK 2 BS Geography KSK 2 BS Global Studies KSK 2 B.Ed (4-Year) KSK 2 BS History KSK 2 BS Islamic Studies KSK 2 BS Physical Education KSK 2 BS Remote Sensing & GIS KSK 2 Total — 30

Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements specified by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund. The industrial worker or mine worker must fulfil the prescribed employment and registration conditions, including the required period of service. Relevant registration with PESSI or EOBI is also required where applicable.

Students must separately meet GCU Lahore’s prescribed academic eligibility, merit and admission requirements for the programme in which they are seeking admission.

Eligible candidates are required to apply using the prescribed Nomination-cum-Admission Form and submit the required documents in accordance with the procedure outlined by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund.

The last date for submission of applications is Friday, August 28, 2026.

Candidates seeking further information can contact the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund at F-A/1, Niaz Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, or call 042-99260242.