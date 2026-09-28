Punjab University Awards PhD Degrees to 10 Scholars

Three scholars received PhDs in Communication Studies and two in Education.

The other degrees were awarded in Art History, Gender Studies, Persian, Islamic Studies and Applied Psychology.

The recipients include Saman Riaz, Hafiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, Rabia Shaukat and seven other scholars.

Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars across seven disciplines.

In Communication Studies, degrees were awarded to Saman Riaz, daughter of Muhammad Riaz Bhatti; Hafiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad; and Maryam Nisar, daughter of Nisar Hussain Khan.

Khalida Batool, daughter of Sakhawat Ali Haideri, and Maqbool Ahmad, son of Muhammad Younas, received PhDs in Education. Rabia Shaukat, daughter of Shaukat Ali, received a PhD in Art and Design, specialising in Art History.

The remaining degrees went to Ali Raza Naseem, son of Muhammad Sharif Naseem, in Gender Studies; Zeeshan Javid, son of Javid Iqbal, in Persian; Muhammad Ishfaq, son of Muhammad Nawaz, in Islamic Studies; and Iqra Nazar, daughter of Nazarf Hussain, in Applied Psychology.