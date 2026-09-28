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September 28, 2026   |   16 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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Punjab University Awards PhD Degrees to 10 Scholars

Hira Shah September 28, 2026
  • Three scholars received PhDs in Communication Studies and two in Education.
  • The other degrees were awarded in Art History, Gender Studies, Persian, Islamic Studies and Applied Psychology.
  • The recipients include Saman Riaz, Hafiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, Rabia Shaukat and seven other scholars.
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Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars across seven disciplines.

In Communication Studies, degrees were awarded to Saman Riaz, daughter of Muhammad Riaz Bhatti; Hafiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad; and Maryam Nisar, daughter of Nisar Hussain Khan.

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Khalida Batool, daughter of Sakhawat Ali Haideri, and Maqbool Ahmad, son of Muhammad Younas, received PhDs in Education. Rabia Shaukat, daughter of Shaukat Ali, received a PhD in Art and Design, specialising in Art History.

The remaining degrees went to Ali Raza Naseem, son of Muhammad Sharif Naseem, in Gender Studies; Zeeshan Javid, son of Javid Iqbal, in Persian; Muhammad Ishfaq, son of Muhammad Nawaz, in Islamic Studies; and Iqra Nazar, daughter of Nazarf Hussain, in Applied Psychology.

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