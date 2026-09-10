Punjab Tightens Rules for Nikah Registrars to Prevent Underage Marriages

Nikah registrars will be prohibited from registering marriages outside their assigned jurisdictions.

Applicants must secure at least 90% marks in the relevant examination and demonstrate digital proficiency.

Marriage records must be completed within seven days and forwarded to the relevant Union Council.

The Punjab Local Government Department has decided to introduce stricter eligibility and operational requirements for nikah registrars as part of efforts to prevent underage marriages and improve the province’s marriage registration system.

Under the new framework, nikah registrars will only be permitted to register marriages conducted within their officially designated jurisdictions. They will not be authorised to process a nikah performed outside the areas assigned to them.

Individuals applying for appointment as nikah registrars will be required to possess the prescribed qualifications and pass an examination covering marriage registration laws and procedures. Applicants must obtain at least 90% marks to qualify for appointment.

Digital literacy will also become mandatory. Prospective registrars must be capable of using the internet, mobile phones and the official digital registration system. Anyone unable to operate the required technology will not be eligible for the position.

Nikah registrars will be responsible for completing each marriage registration within seven days and forwarding the relevant documents and records to the appropriate Union Council.

The department has also introduced a character-related eligibility condition. Any individual facing a registered criminal case will be disqualified from appointment as a nikah registrar.

The measures are intended to strengthen oversight, prevent unauthorised registrations and ensure that marriage records are processed accurately and without unnecessary delay. The revised system is also expected to make it easier for authorities to identify and prevent marriages involving underage individuals.