Punjab plans province-wide Basant celebrations in March 2027

Celebrations are planned across Punjab in the second week of March 2027, sources say.

Proposed legislation will cover kite-flying safety, manufacturing rules and price controls.

Lahore’s previously approved festival is scheduled for January 29 to February 7, with a pause on Kashmir Day.

The Punjab government has decided to permit Basant celebrations across the province in the second week of March 2027, with preparations underway to regulate kite production, manage prices and establish safety requirements, sources said on Wednesday.

وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف کا زندہ دلان لاہور کے لئے بڑی خوش خبری کا اعلان لاہور میں 10 دن بسنت منائی جائے گی، وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف نے منظوری دے دی 25 سال کے تعطل کے بعد رواں سال فروری میں 6 سے 8 فروری تک لاہور میں بسنت منائی گئی تھی وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف نے نئے سال 2027 کی آمد پر لاہوریوں کو 10 روزی بسنت کا تحفہ دینے کی ہدایت کی وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف کی ہدایت کے مطابق 29 جنوری سے 7 فروری تک بسنت منائی جائے گی 5 فروری کو ‘کشمیر ڈے’ منانے کے لیے ایک روز بسنت کے جشن کا ناغہ ہوگا بسنت کے دس دن پنجاب کے تہذیبی رنگ اور لاہور کی قدیم تاریخی روایت کے پوری دنیا میں فروغ کا باعث بنیں گے، وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف گزشتہ بسنت سے بھی بڑھ کر شہریوں کی حفاظت اور سہولت کے اقدامات کئے جائیں، وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف کی ہدایت انسانی جان کی حفاظت یقینی بنانے کے لیے فرض شناسی، ذمہ داری اور احساس کے ساتھ گزشتہ بسنت کی طرح ایک نئی مثال بنیں، وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف کی عوام سے اپیل— Azma Zahid Bokhari (@AzmaBokhariPMLN) September 30, 2026

An administrative plan has been drawn up to restrict kite-making to designated locations. Authorities have also prepared a strategy to control the prices of kites and strings ahead of the celebrations.

Sources said the provincial government would introduce legislation incorporating safety measures and rules for kite-flying. Details of the designated locations and conditions for holding celebrations are expected to be announced soon.

The province-wide plan follows Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval last month of a 10-day Basant festival in Lahore, scheduled from January 29 to February 7, 2027. A government spokesperson said festivities would be suspended on February 5 in observance of Kashmir Day.

Maryam Nawaz had said the festival would promote Punjab’s historic cultural traditions and instructed the relevant departments to put the best possible safety arrangements in place.

Lahore witnessed the return of Basant in February this year after more than two decades, following the provincial government’s decision to lift the kite-flying ban.

The three-day festival took place under strict regulations. Lights and decorations lined roads and streets, while rooftop gatherings carried on late into the night. The government also provided a free transport service to help people travel during the celebrations.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the successful festival as a victory for Lahore and Pakistan, saying the following year’s Basant would be even more vibrant.