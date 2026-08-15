Punjab Expands Cashless Public Transport With T-Cash Card

T-Cash Card enables cashless fare payments across Punjab’s mass-transit network.

The card can be used on Metro Bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services.

Commuters can recharge the card and use it instead of purchasing separate tickets for different transport services.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government’s push towards a modern and digitally integrated public transport system.

The Punjab government has expanded its cashless public transport system through the T-Cash Card, allowing commuters to pay fares digitally across major mass-transit services in the province.

Introduced under the government of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rechargeable smart card is designed to make daily public transport faster and more convenient by reducing dependence on cash payments and separate tickets.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کا ایک اور عوام دوست اقدام—T-Cash Card!

اب لاہور سمیت دیگر شہروں میں میٹرو، بس اور ٹرانزٹ سسٹمز پر کیش لیس سفر کی سہولت۔ بس کارڈ سوائپ کریں اور سفر کریں آسان، تیز، محفوظ اور جدید انداز میں۔

بدلتا پنجاب، جدید پنجاب—مریم نواز شریف کے ساتھ!… pic.twitter.com/YEc3D8plRV — sehar zaka (@sehar_zaka) August 15, 2026

According to the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), the T-Cash Card can be used across multiple modes of intra-city public transport, including Metro Buses, Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train, Speedo buses and electric buses, as well as other integrated transit services.

The system allows passengers to load funds onto their cards and use them to pay for journeys through the supported public transport network. Punjab’s Transport Department says the T-Cash digital ticketing system is now fully integrated and enables commuters to make fast, cashless payments for travel.

The initiative works alongside the eTransit Punjab mobile application, which provides commuters with digital travel services including wallet recharge, card management and journey planning. Passengers can also apply for T-Cash and Student T-Cash cards through the platform.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said the eTransit Punjab App and T-Cash Card were introduced as part of efforts to provide citizens with a modern, secure and cashless public transportation experience. The initiative involves PITB, the Punjab Transport Department and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

Beyond transport fares, PMA says the T-Cash Card also functions as a debit card and can be used for everyday financial transactions, extending its use beyond commuting. Applicants are required to undergo NADRA verification and comply with applicable State Bank of Pakistan requirements.

The move represents another step towards integrating technology into Punjab’s public transport infrastructure, with commuters increasingly able to use a single cashless payment system across different transit services instead of relying on conventional tickets and cash payments.