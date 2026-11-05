Punjab assigns ADCs dedicated role in resolving business issues

ADCs Headquarters will serve as facilitation points for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Punjab’s additional chief secretary has ordered prompt assistance, complaint resolution and stronger departmental coordination.

A two-day workshop examined business challenges, enforcement procedures and improvements to the inspection system.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has directed all additional deputy commissioners (Headquarters) to actively assist the business community, resolve complaints promptly and provide immediate support when needed.

Speaking at the closing session of a two-day workshop on Economic Development and Business Facilitation at the Civil Secretariat, Sahoo said ADCs Headquarters had been given dedicated business facilitation responsibilities for the first time. Their offices would function as facilitation desks for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Representatives of relevant government departments, along with domestic and international investors, attended the workshop. Discussions focused on difficulties facing businesses and measures to improve the operating environment.

Sahoo said resolving business-related problems and ensuring an effective response to complaints must remain priorities. He noted that while various officials and departments had powers to impose fines or seal business premises, dedicated officers and mechanisms were also necessary to help entrepreneurs address their difficulties.

He urged government departments to promote healthy competition in service delivery and directed them to fully cooperate and coordinate with ADCs Headquarters.

Economic activity was essential to the functioning of the wider system, he said, pointing out that a single enterprise could support the livelihoods of many families.

Sahoo said ADCs Headquarters should strengthen communication between the government and the business community and build the private sector’s confidence in public institutions.

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said the workshop was intended to encourage economic activity at the district level and improve coordination with the private sector.

He said particular attention was being paid to modernising the inspection system and making it more effective and transparent to support business activity.

During the workshop, heads of the Excise, Labour, Environment and Food departments, as well as the Punjab Revenue Authority, delivered detailed briefings on their enforcement mechanisms, business concerns and related issues.