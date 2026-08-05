Punjab Announces Incentive Package for Investors as Services Hospital Stroke Centre Earns Global Recognition

Punjab launches a special incentive package to attract local and foreign investors.

Services Hospital’s Stroke Emergency Centre receives the prestigious Diamond Award for excellence in stroke care.

Green Industrial Economic Zone proposed to create over 18,000 jobs and generate Rs5.6 billion annually.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab a hub for green industry and world-class healthcare.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a special incentive package for both local and international investors, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to making Punjab one of the country’s most attractive destinations for investment. The announcement came during a meeting with a delegation from the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), where plans for a Green Industrial Economic Zone were also discussed.

During the meeting, OPF Chairman Syed Qamar Raza briefed the Chief Minister on the proposed Green Industrial Economic Zone, which is planned in collaboration with the Green Energy Group. Maryam Nawaz welcomed the proposal and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive implementation plan.

According to the proposal, the new green economic zone is expected to create more than 18,000 modern employment opportunities while generating an estimated annual income of Rs5.6 billion.

The Chief Minister said Punjab is fully prepared to welcome all forms of investment and highlighted the government’s “Zero Time to Start” policy, introduced to accelerate the launch of new businesses and industries. She added that a one-window operation has been established to ensure the immediate issuance of all required NOCs, allowing investors to complete formalities without unnecessary delays.

Maryam Nawaz further stated that Punjab now offers a secure, peaceful and business-friendly environment, free from unnecessary administrative and bureaucratic hurdles. She reiterated the government’s determination to transform the province into a global hub for green industries, innovation and commercial activity.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s healthcare reforms have also received international recognition after the Stroke Emergency Centre at Services Hospital Lahore was awarded the prestigious Diamond Award by the WSO/Angels Initiative for excellence in stroke care.

With this achievement, Services Hospital has become the first public-sector hospital in Pakistan to receive the Diamond Award for its Neurology Department’s stroke care services. The hospital’s Stroke Emergency Centre was recognized for providing timely diagnosis, modern treatment and comprehensive medical care, resulting in improved recovery outcomes for stroke patients.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated SIMS Principal Professor Dr. Zahra Khanum, Head of the Neurology Department Professor Dr. Muhammad Adnan Aslam and the entire medical team on the achievement.

She described the Diamond Award as more than just an international certification, saying it represents global recognition of the thousands of lives saved through timely treatment and advanced medical facilities under the Punjab Stroke Program.

Expressing gratitude, Maryam Nawaz said the inclusion of Services Hospital among the world’s leading stroke centres is a historic milestone for Punjab’s healthcare system. She added that the recognition reflects the dedication of the province’s medical professionals and strengthens the government’s resolve to further improve stroke care across Punjab.

The Chief Minister said the award from the globally respected Angels Initiative would help promote innovation, research and further advancements in the field of neurology, while supporting the government’s vision of providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Punjab.