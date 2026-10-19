PTI leaders blame Sohail Afridi for failed long march, sources say

A senior PTI leader reportedly accused Afridi of failing to consult central and provincial leaders about the march.

Most participants blamed Mahmood Achakzai for stalled negotiations, though views differed.

The committee discussed restoring an active role for Barrister Saif and agreed to hold further strategy talks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee meeting saw criticism of Sohail Afridi over the party’s unsuccessful long march, with a senior leader accusing him of failing to inform the central and provincial leadership about the plans, party sources said.

The meeting reviewed the reasons behind the march’s failure, the lack of progress in negotiations and the options available to the party as it considers its next political steps.

According to sources, the senior central leader’s criticism of Afridi prompted a discussion among participants about how the march had been planned and communicated within the party.

Afridi’s departure from Mardan for the Chief Minister’s House also drew questions. When one participant raised the matter, a senior party figure reportedly said the chief minister had left because turnout was low.

The committee also examined the stalled negotiations. Sources said most participants held Mahmood Achakzai responsible for the failure to make progress, although members expressed differing views during the discussion.

Barrister Saif’s role was another subject on the agenda, with one committee member proposing that he be given an active position in the party again.

PTI has called another core committee meeting to continue discussions on its future strategy and decide its next course of action, the sources added.