PTI Divided Into Three Groups in KP, No March on September 27: Marwat

Sher Afzal Marwat claims PTI is divided into three groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He says the proposed September 27 march will not take place due to a lack of preparation.

Marwat believes internal differences should be resolved before announcing any major march.

He also raised concerns about discipline and divisions within the party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has claimed that the party is divided into three groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while saying that the proposed march on September 27 will not take place because there has been no preparation for it.

Speaking in an interview, Marwat said one group within PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is associated with Sohail Afridi, another consists of around 40 to 45 MPAs, while a third group is aligned with Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to Marwat, Sohail Afridi would be left alone on the issue of the march under the current circumstances. He said the party should first resolve its internal differences before announcing such a political activity.

Marwat said there would be no march on September 27, arguing that no preparations had been made and that the party currently lacked the discipline required for such an initiative.

He also spoke about Misal Yousafzai, claiming that one reason for anger against him was his association with Bushra Bibi. Marwat further alleged that efforts had been made to prevent Misal Yousafzai from receiving a Senate ticket.

Commenting on legal matters within PTI, Marwat claimed that all the lawyers were associated with the Aleema Khan group. He said Barrister Gohar was not the lawyer representing PTI founder Imran Khan, while Salman Akram Raja and Salman Safdar were among the lawyers handling legal matters.

Marwat’s remarks highlight the internal disagreements within PTI as the party continues to debate its future political and protest strategy.