PTA steps up nationwide monitoring to improve telecom services

Operators directed to fix coverage, call quality and internet service issues within set deadlines.

PTA’s 10 zonal offices carried out monitoring activities from October 8 to 14.

A telecom site closure issue in Faisalabad was resolved.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday it had stepped up monitoring across the country to improve mobile coverage, voice calls and internet services while addressing consumer complaints.

The monitoring and service improvement activities were conducted through the regulator’s 10 zonal offices between October 8 and 14, 2026.

PTA teams visited areas in Thatta, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin, Quetta, Faisalabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, working with relevant stakeholders to assess network performance and identify problems affecting consumers.

Telecom operators were instructed to address the identified coverage and service quality issues within specified deadlines. The authority also said an issue involving the closure of a telecom site in Faisalabad had been successfully resolved.

PTA said it was coordinating with telecom operators, relevant organisations and local administrations to improve service reliability nationwide.

Earlier this year, the regulator’s survey for the first quarter of 2026 found that mobile operators had only partially met its Quality of Service standards, with none complying fully across all key performance indicators.