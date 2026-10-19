PM Shehbaz welcomes Gauth AI partnership to support teachers and students

Gauth will provide 4,000 free subscriptions for teachers, including 1,000 for those at Daanish schools, alongside 180 subscriptions for students.

PM Shehbaz pledges all possible resources and facilities for Daanish schools.

The partnership will introduce AI tutoring and interactive learning tools to support education in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed an agreement between the Ministry of Education and Gauth AI, saying the partnership would expand access to modern learning tools and create opportunities for teachers and students across Pakistan.

Speaking at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, the prime minister described the agreement as an important step towards improving educational opportunities through artificial intelligence. He also welcomed the company’s decision to provide free subscriptions in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, Gauth will offer 4,000 free subscriptions for teachers nationwide, including 1,000 for teachers associated with the government’s Daanish schools initiative. The company will also provide 180 free subscriptions for local students.

Shehbaz said the subscriptions would help teachers and students benefit from modern educational technology, reaffirming the government’s commitment to quality education and greater opportunities for young people.

The prime minister praised Daanish schools for providing free education and said the government would continue to support their students with the necessary facilities and resources.

He said there was no shortage of resources for the initiative and pledged to make every possible provision for the institutions.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the partnership reflected the prime minister’s vision of using information technology to drive development and improve education through digital solutions.

She said TikTok had made its AI technology available to Pakistan and that the launch of Gauth AI’s paid versions would make Pakistan the first country after the United States to receive the facility.

ByteDance Ltd Regional Director of Global Public Policy Maria Kohan said technology could encourage creativity, open up opportunities and transform lives, particularly through education.

She highlighted the company’s existing educational work through TikTok, including a dedicated feed for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) content. The feed was launched in Pakistan in partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Kohan said the STEM feed was helping young people discover educational material in new ways, while Gauth’s introduction represented a further step in the company’s efforts to support learning through technology.

Gauth is an AI-powered study platform offering step-by-step explanations, personalised tutoring and interactive study tools. Its features are designed to help students understand concepts rather than simply obtain answers.

Kohan said the platform already served more than 200 million users worldwide and that the company was pleased to bring it to Pakistan’s young people.

She said the free teacher subscriptions would provide access to AI tools to assist classroom teaching and improve students’ learning experiences, while the additional 180 subscriptions would support local students.