PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Independent Group on SCBA Election Victory

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates the Independent Group on its victory in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections.

Syed Amjad Shah, backed by the Ahsan Bhoon group, secures 644 votes in Lahore against rival candidate Sardar Aman Khan’s 400 votes.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar praises the election results and pays tribute to the late human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Independent Group on its victory in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections, describing the results as a reflection of the legal community’s confidence in the government’s policies and its commitment to strengthening the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the prime minister extended his congratulations to the group’s senior leaders, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon, along with newly elected SCBA President Syed Amjad Shah.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the election outcome, saying the Independent Group’s success demonstrated lawyers’ trust in the government’s approach towards legal and judicial matters.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also celebrated the results, describing the Independent Group’s performance as a historic achievement in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections.

Tarar attributed the group’s continued electoral success to the leadership of Ahsan Bhoon, saying the results reflected the confidence and support he enjoyed among members of the legal fraternity.

The law minister also paid tribute to the late Asma Jahangir, a prominent human rights lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, acknowledging her contributions to the legal profession and her longstanding struggle for constitutional supremacy and the rule of law.

He said Asma Jahangir’s principled efforts and dedication to justice continued to serve as an inspiration for lawyers across Pakistan.

According to the election results from Lahore, Syed Amjad Shah, the presidential candidate supported by the Ahsan Bhoon-led Independent Group, secured 644 votes, defeating Sardar Aman Khan of the Hamid Khan group, who received 400 votes.

The Lahore results showed a margin of 244 votes between the two presidential candidates, giving the Independent Group a clear lead at the polling station.

The contest for the secretary’s position was considerably closer, with Independent Group candidate Arif Awan receiving 525 votes against 518 secured by Irfan Akram, the candidate backed by the Hamid Khan group.

Arif Awan’s seven-vote lead highlighted the close competition between the rival groups for the secretary’s position in Lahore.

A total of 1,056 votes were cast at the Lahore polling station during the annual SCBA elections, reflecting participation by members of the legal community in choosing their professional representatives.

The Supreme Court Bar Association elections are held to elect representatives responsible for addressing lawyers’ professional concerns, representing the legal fraternity and engaging with matters relating to the judicial system.

The Independent Group, associated with the late Asma Jahangir and currently led by Ahsan Bhoon, has maintained a prominent position in bar politics, competing with the rival Hamid Khan group for leadership of the country’s legal associations.