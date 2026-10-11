PM Shehbaz condemns Riyadh airport attack, reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Houthi attack and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities reported 12 deaths and 309 injuries, with airport operations suspended and flights diverted.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi security under the bilateral mutual defence agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

In a statement, the prime minister offered condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the swift and complete recovery of the injured.

Shehbaz said attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure were unacceptable and threatened regional peace and stability. He called for an immediate halt to violent acts that violate international law, emphasising the protection of civilian lives and essential facilities.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people. He reiterated the country’s commitment to supporting the kingdom under the mutual defence agreement signed in Riyadh.

Referring to the longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries, Shehbaz said Pakistan would continue to stand alongside Saudi Arabia during difficult times.

According to Saudi authorities, the airport attack killed at least 12 people and injured 309. The Saudi civil aviation authority said those killed included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

Airport operations were suspended after the attack, and flights were diverted. Witnesses reported an explosion and injured people inside the facility as ambulances rushed to the scene.

The incident was the third reported strike on the airport within a week, amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington is considering joining Saudi military strikes against the Houthis, although he has not announced a final decision.