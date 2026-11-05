PLL invites bids for two LNG cargoes for December and January delivery

The cargoes are scheduled to arrive at Port Qasim on December 14–16, 2026, and January 9–11, 2027.

Each shipment will comprise 140,000 cubic metres of LNG, with a permitted variation of five per cent.

Electronic bids must be submitted by 2:00 pm on November 6, 2026, with opening scheduled for 2:30 pm.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has launched an international tender to purchase two liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery to Port Qasim, Karachi, in December 2026 and January 2027.

The state-owned company is seeking the shipments on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis to help meet Pakistan’s gas requirements during the winter period.

Under tender number PLL/IMP/LNGT80, the first cargo is required between December 14 and 16, 2026, while the second is scheduled for delivery between January 9 and 11, 2027.

According to the tender notice published on PLL’s website, each cargo must contain 140,000 cubic metres of LNG. A variation of up to five per cent above or below that volume is permitted, subject to the bidding documents’ terms and conditions.

Suppliers must submit their bids electronically through version 2.0 of the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS) by 2:00 pm on November 6, 2026. The bids will be opened through the same platform at 2:30 pm that day.

The bidding documents are available to registered bidders on EPADS v2.0 and contain the technical specifications, detailed terms and conditions, and other procurement requirements.

PLL said it would not accept manually submitted bids. International suppliers wishing to participate must use the electronic procurement platform.

Suppliers that have not registered on the updated system have been advised to complete registration through the EPADS vendors’ portal before participating in the tender.

PLL is a government-owned company responsible for procuring LNG to meet the country’s gas needs. The latest tender forms part of efforts to arrange imported gas supplies for the domestic energy market during winter.