PITB opens registration for IT internships offering Rs 50,000 monthly stipend

More than 4,000 shortlisted candidates will be placed in over 350 IT companies across Punjab.

The four-month internship will provide each intern with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

The programme aims to develop graduates’ technical skills and improve employment prospects.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened candidate registration for the Chief Minister IT Internship Programme (CMITIP), offering graduates paid placements with IT companies across the province.

According to details shared by PITB on Tuesday, more than 4,000 shortlisted candidates will join over 350 leading IT companies for four-month, on-site internships. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

The programme is designed to connect talented graduates with the technology industry, giving them practical workplace experience and opportunities to strengthen their technical skills and build professional portfolios. It also aims to support Punjab’s IT sector by creating new employment opportunities.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the initiative reflected the board’s commitment to empowering young people by linking talented IT graduates with industry. He added that the programme would broaden employment opportunities for graduates while contributing to the growth of Punjab’s digital economy.