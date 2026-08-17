PIA Plans Daily Flights to London as UK Operations Expand

Pakistan International Airlines plans to operate seven weekly flights to London.

Islamabad will account for five weekly services, while Lahore will have two.

The expanded schedule will effectively provide a PIA flight to London every day of the week.

The increase follows the return of airport slots previously held by Turkish Airlines.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate daily flights to London as the national carrier expands its services on the UK route.

According to sources, PIA plans to operate a total of seven flights per week to London, providing passengers with a daily service under the revised schedule.

Of the seven weekly flights, five will operate from Islamabad to London, while the remaining two will connect Lahore with the British capital.

The increase in flight frequency comes after PIA regained slots that had previously been held by Turkish Airlines, allowing the national carrier to expand its operations on the London route.

With the revised schedule, Islamabad will remain PIA’s primary departure point for London services, while Lahore will also receive two direct weekly connections.