Petrol Dealers Call Off Nationwide Strike After Govt Approves Margin Hike

ECC approves Rs1.34 per litre increase in dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel.

Dealers’ margin rises from Rs8.64 to Rs9.98 per litre with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif backs the increase approved by the ECC.

Petroleum dealers postpone nationwide strike planned for August 15.

Petrol stations across Pakistan will remain open after petroleum dealers called off their planned nationwide strike following the government’s approval of an increase in dealers’ margins on petrol and diesel.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase of Rs1.34 per litre in the margin provided to petroleum dealers. Following the decision, the dealers’ margin has increased from Rs8.64 per litre to Rs9.98 per litre.

According to the government, the revised margin will take effect immediately. The move is aimed at addressing demands raised by fuel station operators over their earnings from the sale of petrol and diesel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed about the proposed increase and backed the decision to raise the dealers’ margin.

The approval was given during a virtual meeting of the ECC chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The meeting was held through the Ministry of Finance.

Following assurances from the government and approval of the higher margin, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association postponed its nationwide strike scheduled for August 15, 2026.

The association confirmed that petrol stations across the country would remain open on Saturday, avoiding the possibility of widespread disruption in fuel supplies that could have resulted from the planned shutdown.