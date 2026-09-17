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PM Shehbaz Leaves for Two-Day UK Visit Before UN General Assembly Trip

PT Web Desk September 17, 2026
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend two days in London before travelling to the United States.
  • Meetings and other engagements are expected during his UK stay, but his schedule has not been disclosed.
  • He is expected to address the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25.
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for the United Kingdom for a two-day visit before heading to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

According to sources, the prime minister will stay in London for two days as part of his international engagements. He is expected to hold meetings and take part in other activities during the visit, although details of his itinerary have yet to be disclosed.

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Following his stay in the UK, Shehbaz will travel to New York, where he is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 25.

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