Marka-e-Haq Raised Pakistan’s Global Standing, Says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan gained international recognition following what he described as a major victory in Marka-e-Haq.

He stressed that economic strength was essential to sustaining defence and diplomatic achievements.

Quantum Valley Pakistan aims to support startups, high-tech businesses and modern technology skills for young people.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan’s standing on the world stage has strengthened following what he described as a major victory in Marka-e-Haq.

Speaking at the launch of Quantum Valley Pakistan in Islamabad, the minister also highlighted Pakistan’s role in efforts surrounding the Iran-US ceasefire.

Pakistan’s next national mission is clear: become a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.



Federal Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal says these ambitious but achievable goals require Pakistan to move forward as one nation and one Team Pakistan. Through URAAN… pic.twitter.com/0V5ufB9hSn — M/o Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (@PlanComPakistan) September 17, 2026

Iqbal said a strong economy was essential to supporting the country’s defence capabilities and diplomatic success. He expressed confidence that the government’s Uraan Pakistan initiative would help advance economic development.

Turning to the technology sector, the minister described Quantum Valley Pakistan as an important step towards building the country’s capabilities in modern technologies. He said the initiative would provide opportunities for startups and high-tech businesses to grow.

Iqbal welcomed the agreement between Quantum Valley Pakistan and the Cambridge Innovation Center, saying the partnership would open new avenues for technological development.

He said the launch marked the start of a new effort to equip Pakistan’s youth with modern technological skills and expand their opportunities in emerging fields.