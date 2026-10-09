Pakistan receives $3.6bn in September remittances, first-quarter inflows rise to $10.9bn

September remittances increased 12.7% year-on-year but declined 1.9% from August.

Inflows reached $10.9 billion during July–September FY27, up 14.74% from a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source, with overseas Pakistanis sending $899.13 million.

Pakistan received $3.6 billion in overseas workers’ remittances in September 2026, taking total inflows for the first quarter of the current financial year to $10.9 billion, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday.

In September 2026, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$ 3.6 billion showing an increase of 12.7 percent on y/y basis and decrease of 1.9 percent on m/m basis. For details: https://t.co/WhTMuVcbFv #SBPRemittances https://t.co/IwvSgpjnIV — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) October 9, 2026

September inflows were 12.7% higher than the $3.2 billion received in the same month last year. However, they fell 1.9% compared with August 2026, when remittances stood at $3.7 billion.

During July–September FY27, cumulative remittances increased by 14.74% from the $9.5 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Saudi Arabia remained Pakistan’s largest source of remittances, contributing $899.13 million in September. This represented a 19.73% increase from $750.98 million a year earlier and a 3% rise from $873.52 million in August.

The United Arab Emirates accounted for $748.53 million, up approximately 10% from $677.15 million in September 2025. Inflows from the UAE edged down 0.17% compared with the $749.83 million received in August.

Overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom sent $515.15 million during September, an increase of 13.3% from $454.79 million in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United States reached $305.87 million, rising 13.7% from $269.02 million a year earlier. Compared with August’s $308.84 million, US inflows declined by approximately 1%.

European Union countries contributed $447.71 million in September, down 9.7% from the $495.94 million received in August.

Workers’ remittances provide an important source of foreign exchange for Pakistan, support its external account and help fund household spending, particularly among families dependent on income sent from abroad.