Alan Walker completes ‘Alfaaz’ remix with Pakistani artists in Lahore

The Norwegian producer worked with Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib on a new version of their July 2026 track.

Walker took notice of ‘Alfaaz’ after it entered Spotify’s Global Top 50.

A release date for the remix, which fans have dubbed ‘Alfaaz 2.0’, has yet to be announced.

Norwegian music producer Alan Walker, best known for his hit ‘Faded’, has completed a remix of the Pakistani song ‘Alfaaz’ with Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib in Lahore.

The collaboration followed the original track’s appearance on Spotify’s Global Top 50. Released in July 2026, ‘Alfaaz’ has also topped charts in Pakistan and India.

Walker took part in recording sessions during his stay in Lahore and visited Lahore Fort. A custom shawl bearing the song’s title was also part of the visit.

Fans have dubbed the remix ‘Alfaaz 2.0’, with some looking forward to the song reaching a wider international audience. Others have questioned whether a potential English-language feature would dilute the original’s South Asian sound. A release date has yet to be announced.