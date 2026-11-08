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Dar-e-Nijaat confession wins over fans as Zaryab’s outfit sparks debate

Sara Ahmed November 8, 2026
  • Abu Bakar admits his feelings for Zaryab in the latest episode of the ARY Digital drama.
  • A separate family scene divides viewers over how the show links Zaryab’s clothing to her character.
  • The Umera Ahmed drama has drawn 1.7 billion total views and airs on Fridays and Saturdays.
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Abu Bakar’s long-awaited confession to Zaryab gave fans of Dar-e-Nijaat a moment to celebrate in the latest episode, while a separate scene at a family gathering stirred debate over how the drama portrays modesty.

In a tense nighttime scene, the principled Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, admits his feelings for Zaryab, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. Viewers praised the chemistry between the two leads, whose on-screen pairing fans call “AbZar.”

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The episode drew a more divided response when Zaryab wore a sleeveless dress to a family event. Some viewers saw the wardrobe choice as a believable part of her character’s development. Others criticised the framing as misogynistic, arguing that it treated a woman’s choice of clothing as a sign of moral decline.

Written by Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijaat explores romance, faith and family relationships. The series has amassed 1.7 billion total views and airs on ARY Digital on Fridays and Saturdays.

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