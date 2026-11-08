Dar-e-Nijaat confession wins over fans as Zaryab’s outfit sparks debate

Abu Bakar admits his feelings for Zaryab in the latest episode of the ARY Digital drama.

A separate family scene divides viewers over how the show links Zaryab’s clothing to her character.

The Umera Ahmed drama has drawn 1.7 billion total views and airs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Abu Bakar’s long-awaited confession to Zaryab gave fans of Dar-e-Nijaat a moment to celebrate in the latest episode, while a separate scene at a family gathering stirred debate over how the drama portrays modesty.

“woh tum hi ho zaryab” ABZAR REALLY SERVED ME WITH A ANGRY “IT’S ALWAYS BEEN YOU.” CONFESSION https://t.co/NAgCSz6Tu8 — aly ⟡ (@lovesdure) November 7, 2026

In a tense nighttime scene, the principled Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, admits his feelings for Zaryab, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. Viewers praised the chemistry between the two leads, whose on-screen pairing fans call “AbZar.”

Oh my girl 😭 she’s uncomfortable in these revealing clothes- the portray of haya in this scen- OMG #darenijaat https://t.co/uzgvJoHzZl — lù (@unstabljeoncore) November 7, 2026

The episode drew a more divided response when Zaryab wore a sleeveless dress to a family event. Some viewers saw the wardrobe choice as a believable part of her character’s development. Others criticised the framing as misogynistic, arguing that it treated a woman’s choice of clothing as a sign of moral decline.

Written by Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijaat explores romance, faith and family relationships. The series has amassed 1.7 billion total views and airs on ARY Digital on Fridays and Saturdays.