Dar-e-Nijaat confession wins over fans as Zaryab’s outfit sparks debate
- Abu Bakar admits his feelings for Zaryab in the latest episode of the ARY Digital drama.
- A separate family scene divides viewers over how the show links Zaryab’s clothing to her character.
- The Umera Ahmed drama has drawn 1.7 billion total views and airs on Fridays and Saturdays.
Abu Bakar’s long-awaited confession to Zaryab gave fans of Dar-e-Nijaat a moment to celebrate in the latest episode, while a separate scene at a family gathering stirred debate over how the drama portrays modesty.
“woh tum hi ho zaryab” ABZAR REALLY SERVED ME WITH A ANGRY “IT’S ALWAYS BEEN YOU.” CONFESSION https://t.co/NAgCSz6Tu8— aly ⟡ (@lovesdure) November 7, 2026
In a tense nighttime scene, the principled Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, admits his feelings for Zaryab, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. Viewers praised the chemistry between the two leads, whose on-screen pairing fans call “AbZar.”
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Oh my girl 😭 she’s uncomfortable in these revealing clothes- the portray of haya in this scen- OMG #darenijaat https://t.co/uzgvJoHzZl— lù (@unstabljeoncore) November 7, 2026
The episode drew a more divided response when Zaryab wore a sleeveless dress to a family event. Some viewers saw the wardrobe choice as a believable part of her character’s development. Others criticised the framing as misogynistic, arguing that it treated a woman’s choice of clothing as a sign of moral decline.
Written by Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijaat explores romance, faith and family relationships. The series has amassed 1.7 billion total views and airs on ARY Digital on Fridays and Saturdays.