Pakistan eye series win against Sri Lanka in second T20I today

Pakistan face Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts can seal the series with another victory, while Sri Lanka need a win to keep the contest alive.

Sahibzada Farhan’s 89 and Maaz Sadaqat’s half-century led Pakistan to a four-wicket victory in the opening match.

Pakistan will look to clinch the three-match T20I series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts hold a 1-0 advantage following their four-wicket victory in Friday’s opening encounter at the same venue. Another win would give Pakistan an unassailable lead, while Sri Lanka will be aiming to level the series and force a deciding third match.

Pakistan’s opening victory was built around captain Sahibzada Farhan’s commanding innings and a brisk half-century from Maaz Sadaqat as the hosts successfully chased a target of 183.

Sri Lanka had posted 182 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, setting Pakistan a challenging total. Farhan then led the response with 89 off 53 deliveries, while Sadaqat scored 50 from 29 balls.

The pair shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket, putting Pakistan in a strong position to complete the chase. Despite losing wickets late in the innings, the hosts reached the target to secure a four-wicket win and take the early series lead.