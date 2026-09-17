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Sohail Afridi Meets Opposition Leaders to Discuss September 27 March

PT Web Desk September 17, 2026
  • The KP chief minister met Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas to discuss political activities and the planned march.
  • Participants criticised the Punjab government’s actions against political workers and called for respect for constitutional freedoms.
  • The leaders said the September 27 march would remain peaceful and constitutional.
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi met National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Nasir Abbas to discuss the planned September 27 march and their future political strategy.

According to a statement issued about the meeting, Afridi briefed the opposition leaders on the street movement in Punjab and the provincial government’s response. He described the government’s actions as attempts to obstruct political activities.

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The meeting was also attended by KP Information Minister Shafi Jan, Information Adviser Iftikharullah Jan, Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan spokesperson Hussain Ahmad Yousafzai and former prime minister Imran Khan’s legal counsel, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Achakzai and Abbas praised the movement led by Afridi in Punjab, describing it as peaceful, the statement said.

Participants condemned what they described as measures against political workers and dissenting voices. They argued that using state power to suppress political differences undermined democratic values, constitutional freedoms and political tolerance.

The leaders discussed preparations for the September 27 march and said it would be peaceful, constitutional and democratic, with participants exercising their political and constitutional rights.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of the provinces and called on democratic forces to work together for constitutional supremacy, the protection of democracy and respect for the public mandate.

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