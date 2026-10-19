Over 21,600 Pakistanis jailed in 72 countries, National Assembly told

Foreign Ministry figures put the number of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad at 21,647.

The UAE holds the largest number at 5,297, followed by Saudi Arabia with 4,775.

Pakistani prisoners face charges including fraud, drug trafficking and the use of forged documents.

A total of 21,647 Pakistani citizens are being held in prisons across 72 countries, the National Assembly was informed during Question Hour.

In a written reply to a question in the lower house, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar provided a breakdown showing that the United Arab Emirates accounts for the highest number of Pakistani prisoners, with 5,297 behind bars.

Saudi Arabia follows with 4,775 Pakistani inmates, while 738 are imprisoned in India, according to the Foreign Ministry’s figures.

The ministry said Pakistanis detained overseas face charges relating to a range of offences, including fraud, drug trafficking, sexual assault, murder, the use of forged visas or documents, and other crimes.