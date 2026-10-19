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October 19, 2026   |   8 جمادی الاول 1448
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Over 21,600 Pakistanis jailed in 72 countries, National Assembly told

Hira Shah October 19, 2026
  • Foreign Ministry figures put the number of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad at 21,647.
  • The UAE holds the largest number at 5,297, followed by Saudi Arabia with 4,775.
  • Pakistani prisoners face charges including fraud, drug trafficking and the use of forged documents.
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A total of 21,647 Pakistani citizens are being held in prisons across 72 countries, the National Assembly was informed during Question Hour.

In a written reply to a question in the lower house, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar provided a breakdown showing that the United Arab Emirates accounts for the highest number of Pakistani prisoners, with 5,297 behind bars.

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Saudi Arabia follows with 4,775 Pakistani inmates, while 738 are imprisoned in India, according to the Foreign Ministry’s figures.

The ministry said Pakistanis detained overseas face charges relating to a range of offences, including fraud, drug trafficking, sexual assault, murder, the use of forged visas or documents, and other crimes.

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