Oman praises Pakistan’s peace efforts as both countries agree to expand cooperation

Oman’s foreign minister commends Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran and the United States.

Both countries agree to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology and connectivity.

A business investment forum is planned in Pakistan, with the next ministerial commission session to be held in Oman next year.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi on Wednesday praised Pakistan’s role in supporting regional peace and security, particularly its efforts to encourage engagement between Iran and the United States amid heightened tensions.

He made the remarks in Islamabad during the eighth Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission session, which he co-chaired with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and coordinating diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges.

At a joint press conference following the session, the ministers outlined plans to strengthen ties across trade, investment, connectivity, logistics, energy, food security, tourism and technology.

They agreed to advance institutional cooperation through joint working groups covering trade and investment, agriculture, oil and gas, and labour and human resource development. Both sides also pledged to encourage investment in special economic zones and free zones and organise a business-to-business investment forum in Pakistan in the near future.

The ministers announced that agreements would be signed on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports, communication and technology, historical documentation, records and archives management, and media cooperation.

Dar said Pakistan and Oman had agreed to avoid lengthy gaps between ministerial meetings, stressing that regular engagement was needed to realise the potential for greater trade, investment and economic activity. The ninth session of the Joint Ministerial Commission will be held in Oman next year.

Al Busaidi welcomed the commitment to more frequent meetings and said existing mechanisms, including the friendship association, business council and political consultations between the foreign ministers, could help turn shared priorities into practical results.

He identified logistics, port connectivity, energy, food security, technology and tourism as promising areas for collaboration. He also called for greater private-sector participation, stronger institutional partnerships, academic and technological cooperation, and increased exchanges between the people of both countries.

Regional developments formed a significant part of the talks. Dar said the discussions covered tensions involving the United States and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, Palestine, Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both ministers emphasised restraint, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as essential to lasting peace. Al Busaidi acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to diplomatic efforts in the region, including negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Dar praised Oman’s leadership and its efforts to facilitate dialogue, saying the two countries shared similar positions on several important issues and could help address ongoing regional challenges.

He warned that instability had disrupted energy supply chains and driven up prices, adding to the financial burden on ordinary people. Restoring peace, he said, was necessary to support economic prosperity across the region.

Highlighting the depth of bilateral relations, Dar noted that Pakistan and Oman had maintained diplomatic ties for 55 years, while their historical, cultural and people-to-people connections stretched back centuries. He pointed particularly to Oman’s longstanding links with Balochistan, including Gwadar.

Earlier, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reaffirmed the close and fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Oman and called for sustained high-level engagement, particularly to expand trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.