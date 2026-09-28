Netanyahu Asked UAE President to Deny Report of Pre-October 7 Warning

Netanyahu reportedly asked the UAE president to deny that he had warned him of a major Hamas operation before October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu’s office has rejected the allegation and threatened legal action.

The UAE declined to comment directly on the reported meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deny a claim that he had warned Netanyahu of a major Hamas operation shortly before the October 7, 2023, attack.

The two leaders met for about an hour in Abu Dhabi on Sunday during a previously unannounced visit. A person with firsthand knowledge of the meeting said Netanyahu raised the allegation and asked Sheikh Mohamed to reject it.

The allegation is that the UAE president warned Netanyahu roughly a week and a half before the attack, but that the warning was not passed to Israel’s intelligence agencies or military.

Netanyahu’s office has denied receiving such a warning and threatened legal action over the claim. It did not immediately comment on the account of Sunday’s meeting.

The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to address the meeting reports directly. It said the country maintains “open and direct lines of communication” with Israel and shares “all relevant intelligence” with it.